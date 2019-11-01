Tripio (TRIO) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last Week

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Tripio token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, OKEx and HADAX. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $7.79 million and $1.68 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00216501 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.79 or 0.01393396 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029425 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00114974 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio’s genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official website is trip.io. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio.

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

