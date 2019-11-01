Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Triple Point Social Housing REIT PLC (LON:SOHO)’s stock price traded down 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 87.80 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 87.80 ($1.15), 310,685 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 90% from the average session volume of 163,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.60 ($1.16).

The company has a market cap of $315.81 million and a PE ratio of 10.45. The company has a current ratio of 13.12, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 91.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 81.17.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Company Profile (LON:SOHO)

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company acquires and holds investment properties either directly or through special purpose vehicles (SPVs). It is focused on a portfolio of Social Housing assets in the United Kingdom with a particular focus on Supported Housing assets.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Point Social Housing REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Point Social Housing REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.