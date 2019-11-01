Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.50

Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.50 and last traded at $37.44, with a volume of 25696 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.70.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRTN shares. Compass Point cut Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. CJS Securities began coverage on Triton International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Triton International from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Triton International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Get Triton International alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Triton International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $336.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Triton International Ltd will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.02%.

In related news, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $221,715.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Triton International in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Triton International by 116.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Triton International during the second quarter worth $82,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Triton International during the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Triton International by 331.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Triton International (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.