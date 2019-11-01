Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) Short Interest Up 6.0% in October

Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,340,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the September 15th total of 8,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Wayne A. Hinman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 152,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,604. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $30,400.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 12.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 213,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 23,080 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 6.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 2.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the third quarter worth about $842,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 56.1% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 4,996,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,959 shares during the period. 57.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TROX traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.21. 877,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,823. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31. Tronox has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 3.35.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.00 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TROX shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 price target on Tronox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered Tronox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

