Trustcore Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,220,000 after buying an additional 60,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 571,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,761,000 after buying an additional 96,441 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,091,000 after buying an additional 72,442 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 489,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,465,000 after buying an additional 78,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,593,000 after buying an additional 44,011 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF alerts:

ESGD stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,943. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a 1 year low of $55.20 and a 1 year high of $67.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.61 and its 200-day moving average is $63.69.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.