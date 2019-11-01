Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $395,000 Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 36.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target (up from $214.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.93.

APD traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.00. The company had a trading volume of 356,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,818. The company has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.33. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.64 and a 52 week high of $232.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

