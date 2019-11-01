Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases 3,915 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 964.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

CWI stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 186,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,519. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average of $33.73. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $25.10.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

