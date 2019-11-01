Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 338 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,046 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.3% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.7% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,618 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.8% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,570 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 559.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 447,385 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $24,459,000 after purchasing an additional 379,591 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,209,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,670,639. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $86.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $10,869,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 357,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBA. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Article: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.