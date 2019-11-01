Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 802 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,503,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,167. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.47. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $81.79.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

