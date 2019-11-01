Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $311-314 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $320.68 million.

Twilio stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.06. 4,819,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,129,625. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.24 and a 200 day moving average of $128.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.33 and a beta of 1.18. Twilio has a 12-month low of $69.96 and a 12-month high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.96 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 23.07%. Twilio’s revenue was up 74.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Twilio from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Twilio from an equal rating to a weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Twilio in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Twilio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Twilio from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.92.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total value of $132,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 20,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $2,633,167.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,830 shares of company stock worth $19,561,905. 10.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

