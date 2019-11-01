UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Beazley (LON:BEZ)

Beazley (LON:BEZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 665 ($8.69) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 618.38 ($8.08).

LON BEZ opened at GBX 586.50 ($7.66) on Friday. Beazley has a one year low of GBX 486.60 ($6.36) and a one year high of GBX 634 ($8.28). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 607.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 575.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

