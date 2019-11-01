UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

UDR (NYSE:UDR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.43), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.45 million. UDR had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. UDR updated its FY19 guidance to $2.07-2.09 EPS.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. UDR has a 12 month low of $38.14 and a 12 month high of $50.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.3425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $485,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $149,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,929.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,713 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on UDR and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on UDR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet raised UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Capital One Financial raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.58.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

