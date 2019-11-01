Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. ValuEngine upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.50.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn purchased 115,258 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.41 per share, with a total value of $27,248,143.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,271,598.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon purchased 1,300 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.17 per share, for a total transaction of $308,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,797,145.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 186,567 shares of company stock worth $44,964,903 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $233.10. The stock had a trading volume of 98,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,954. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.59 and a 200 day moving average of $311.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $224.43 and a 12-month high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.03). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

