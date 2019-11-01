UMB Bank N A MO Sells 1,986 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,571 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $16,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 330.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $226.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.85.

NYSE MCD traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.94. 4,113,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,223,724. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $169.04 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.46% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at $294,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

