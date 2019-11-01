UMB Bank N A MO Sells 592 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 385,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,678,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,795,000 after purchasing an additional 304,113 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,233,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,031,000 after purchasing an additional 768,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,071,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,290,000 after purchasing an additional 128,393 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,259,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,322,000 after purchasing an additional 55,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,212,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,545 shares during the last quarter.

SCZ stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.22. 932,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,790. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $60.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

