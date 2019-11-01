UMB Bank N A MO Sells 92,751 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 135,725 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 92,751 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $218,000. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 138,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,629,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,634,800 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $137,045,000 after acquiring an additional 75,163 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

In other news, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 21,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $2,025,330.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,912 shares of company stock worth $9,861,933 over the last 90 days. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $83.21. 10,629,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,292,782. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.29. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $60.42 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $100.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 50.88%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

