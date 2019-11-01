UniCredit (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €16.70 by Goldman Sachs Group

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) received a €16.70 ($19.42) target price from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.30 ($13.14) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €14.38 ($16.73).

UniCredit has a 1-year low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 1-year high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

