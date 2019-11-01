Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Unifi an industry rank of 107 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

NYSE UFI traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $27.30. 88,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.18 million, a P/E ratio of 210.00 and a beta of 0.69. Unifi has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $28.58.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $179.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.10 million. Unifi had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Unifi will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unifi news, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 20,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $378,389.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,182,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,604,275. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $55,532.22. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,213,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,264,081.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 228,841 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,065 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFI. Asset Planning Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Unifi during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 764.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

