Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,277 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,569 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 35,075 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP stock opened at $165.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.83. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $128.08 and a 1 year high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.67.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

