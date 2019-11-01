United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.33 EPS

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $204.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.18 million.

NASDAQ:UIHC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,854. The company has a market capitalization of $531.31 million, a P/E ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.24. United Insurance has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $20.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.61.

In other United Insurance news, Director Patrick Maroney acquired 3,000 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $35,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,062.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Scott St acquired 4,258 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $50,201.82. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,983.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 14,960 shares of company stock valued at $140,456 in the last three months. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UIHC. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Insurance from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

