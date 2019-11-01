United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $368,346,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,788,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,400,000 after buying an additional 3,155,121 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,433,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $664,353,000 after buying an additional 2,064,682 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4,982.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,097,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,057,000 after buying an additional 1,075,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,124,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,805. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $100.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.89 and a 12-month high of $123.63.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Loop Capital set a $140.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, July 26th. GMP Securities upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.99.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

