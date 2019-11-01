United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Boosted by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.99.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $3.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.60. 171,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,048,805. The stock has a market cap of $100.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.89 and a twelve month high of $123.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.95.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.