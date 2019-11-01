United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

NYSE:USM traded down $5.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.02. United States Cellular has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. United States Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.58.

In related news, CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 17,919 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $632,003.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,140.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 15,393 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $574,774.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,714.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

