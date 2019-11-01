Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) Short Interest Down 7.0% in October

Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the September 15th total of 4,990,000 shares. Currently, 21.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 164,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 246.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 29,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

UBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

UBX stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,543. Unity Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $280.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of -0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

