Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $229.64 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:UVE traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.82. The stock had a trading volume of 229,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,687. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average is $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Universal Insurance has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $45.71. The stock has a market cap of $926.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.68 per share, for a total transaction of $200,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,438,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,265,730.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Donaghy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.61 per share, for a total transaction of $266,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,983 shares in the company, valued at $13,623,867.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,100 shares of company stock worth $496,186. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

