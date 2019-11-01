Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.00. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 4,653 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UEC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.40 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UEC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Uranium Energy by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,773,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Uranium Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,934,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 142,149 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Uranium Energy by 91.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 223,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 107,002 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Uranium Energy by 93.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 104,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 50,450 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Uranium Energy by 183.5% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period.

Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

