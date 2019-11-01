Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Holdings Decreased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $30,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank set a $281.00 price target on Vail Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $263.00 target price on Vail Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.26.

NYSE:MTN traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $233.06. 10,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,595. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.60 and a 1 year high of $286.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.91. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $0.36. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $244.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 93.25%.

In other news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,515 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total transaction of $1,027,839.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,789,556.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 5,834 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.62, for a total value of $1,333,769.08. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,900,257.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,641 shares of company stock valued at $3,120,591. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

