Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.33.

NYSE VLY opened at $11.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $11.98.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $261.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Gerald H. Lipkin sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $179,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,949.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,658,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,679,000 after purchasing an additional 321,857 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,366,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,513 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,605,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,207,000 after purchasing an additional 472,920 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,591,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,939,000 after purchasing an additional 41,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,110,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,750,000 after purchasing an additional 61,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

