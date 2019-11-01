ValuEngine Downgrades GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) to Buy

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

GRUB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GrubHub from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho downgraded shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of GrubHub from $78.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush set a $90.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

Get GrubHub alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GRUB traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.72. 6,146,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,408. GrubHub has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $96.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. GrubHub had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $322.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GrubHub will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Maria Belousova sold 6,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $472,422.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,340.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $35,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,888 shares of company stock worth $766,959. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRUB. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the second quarter worth $164,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in GrubHub by 2,857.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in GrubHub by 0.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 169,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in GrubHub during the second quarter valued at $2,046,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in GrubHub during the second quarter valued at $309,000.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

See Also: Retained Earnings

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.