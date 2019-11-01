ValuEngine Lowers Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Subsea 7 has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

SUBCY traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,705. Subsea 7 has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

