ValuEngine Upgrades Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Hochschild Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

OTCMKTS HCHDF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.51. 4,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $2.79.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

