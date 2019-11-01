Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of StoneCastle Financial worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 28,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 138,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 284,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get StoneCastle Financial alerts:

BANX stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,608. StoneCastle Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $148.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 million. On average, research analysts expect that StoneCastle Financial Corp will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCastle Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

StoneCastle Financial Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCastle Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCastle Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.