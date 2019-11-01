Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,622,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,308,000 after acquiring an additional 931,444 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 522,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,946,000 after acquiring an additional 80,050 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks raised CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

Shares of NYSE CNP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.02. 2,591,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,680,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.15. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.74 and a 12 month high of $31.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.88%.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $210,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

