Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,814 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 26,645.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Shares of Primo Water stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.29. 185,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $17.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.90 million, a PE ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Primo Water news, Director Susan E. Cates acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $61,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,278.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,459 shares of company stock worth $77,820. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRMW shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 target price on shares of Primo Water and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primo Water has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.