Van Strum & Towne Inc. Increases Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,952 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group comprises approximately 2.6% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 122.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,042,000 after purchasing an additional 783,083 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 400.0% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 500,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,460,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 22,290.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 276,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,054,000 after purchasing an additional 275,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1,247.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,259,000 after purchasing an additional 231,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 75.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,708,000 after purchasing an additional 179,108 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total transaction of $603,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,111.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $190,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB stock traded up $9.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.89. 411,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,030. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.42 and a 200 day moving average of $217.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $177.70 and a 52-week high of $263.16. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.16.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.16. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $814.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 21.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $255.00 in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.38.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

