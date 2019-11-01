Van Strum & Towne Inc. Invests $263,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,224 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $126.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.96.

AXP stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,022,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,937. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.05 and a 52 week high of $129.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,774,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,619,732.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $284,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,801.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,820 shares of company stock worth $3,039,511 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

