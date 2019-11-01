VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) Stock Position Raised by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC owned 0.95% of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMB. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,933,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after buying an additional 103,937 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 65,602 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 254.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 48,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 44,764 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.74. 1,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,589. VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69.

About VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

