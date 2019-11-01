Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.09

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.09 and last traded at $52.02, with a volume of 15347 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.62.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.14.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 90,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 55,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.