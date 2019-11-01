Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Position Increased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,768,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863,261 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 3.0% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $1,381,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 90,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 55,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $52.12. 78,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,584,626. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.14. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $51.89.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

