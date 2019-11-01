Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 121,104 Shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 955,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.66% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals by 59.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 24,186 shares during the period. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INNT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,218. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -2.42.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Equities analysts predict that Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INNT. ValuEngine raised Innovate Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovate Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease, as well as product for the treatment of alcoholic steatohepatitis (ASH).

