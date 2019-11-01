Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 262,579 Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) by 188.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,579 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBGI. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth $89,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 92.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 31,837 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 27.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 67,700 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 897,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Beasley Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Beasley Broadcast Group stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,929. The firm has a market cap of $80.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.25. Beasley Broadcast Group Inc has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $6.90.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.66 million during the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.46%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

In other Beasley Broadcast Group news, Director Mark S. Fowler purchased 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $29,145.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,951.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 11, 2019, it owned and operated 64 stations, including 46 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

