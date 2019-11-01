Vanguard Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 144,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNLN. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenlane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,042,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenlane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,726,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Greenlane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in Greenlane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Taney acquired 30,000 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Also, SVP Pura Vida Investments, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $572,150.

Shares of GNLN traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,075. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77. Greenlane Holdings has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

GNLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Greenlane from $18.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenlane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

