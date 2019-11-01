Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,748 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 167,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.71% of Aware worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aware by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 13,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Aware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

AWRE traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.77. 701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,879. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10. Aware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $4.14.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

In related news, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc acquired 1,238,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $3,602,731.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Aware, Inc provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK – Inquire, biometric services platform – BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform – Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data.

