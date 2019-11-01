Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) Stock Position Decreased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Vanguard Russell 2000 worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 0.7% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 5.0% during the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 57.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 77.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTWO opened at $124.99 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a one year low of $101.11 and a one year high of $129.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.00.

