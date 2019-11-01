Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $280.52. The company had a trading volume of 94,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,266. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.04. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.83 and a fifty-two week high of $279.69.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

