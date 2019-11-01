Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Trimmed by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,169 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 20.1% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $248,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of VOO traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $281.23. The stock had a trading volume of 233,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,266. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.04. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $214.83 and a 52 week high of $279.69.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

