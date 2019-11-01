Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.59.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Barclays raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $180.00 price objective on Veeva Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $52,004.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,201.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total value of $171,670.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,454.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,480 shares of company stock valued at $11,235,749 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 424.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 56,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after purchasing an additional 45,673 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Veeva Systems by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Veeva Systems by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 292,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,633,000 after purchasing an additional 76,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

VEEV opened at $141.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $79.26 and a 12-month high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

