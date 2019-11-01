Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in CME Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CME Group by 59.5% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in CME Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 210,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME stock traded down $4.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,353,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.20. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $161.05 and a 12 month high of $224.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.60.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.36.

In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $402,736.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,310,613.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total transaction of $1,606,536.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,418.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,434 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.