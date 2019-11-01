Venturi Wealth Management LLC Invests $55,000 in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,455,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,405,959,000 after purchasing an additional 741,541 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in International Paper by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,820,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $858,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,362 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in International Paper by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,419,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,748 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in International Paper by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,620,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,157,000 after purchasing an additional 370,194 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in International Paper by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,560,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,561,000 after purchasing an additional 476,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $1,909,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,195.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,476,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,205. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.53. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. International Paper had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens set a $50.00 price target on International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.11.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

