Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New $45,000 Investment in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKK. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 50,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 13,015 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 12,789 shares during the period.

Shares of BKK stock remained flat at $$15.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,404. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average of $15.06. Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $15.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

